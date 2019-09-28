Warning after 'several marine mammal strandings' in Sussex

Reports of several marine mammals washing up along the Sussex coast has spurred a charity to issue an 'important safety issue'

The Brighton Dolphin Project gave the warning on social media today with the title 'important safety notice'.

The charity asked residents to report anything they see as heavy weather sweeps across the counties.

A spokesman fro the Brighton Dolphin Project said on social media:"We have recently just been sent news of several marine mammal strandings in Sussex, including this Common Dolphin that was found on Black Rock beach, near Brighton, on Wednesday 25th September. The latest update, as far as we know, is that the dolphin was swept back to sea by strong winds and current.

"As we are due extreme weather this weekend, this can often put animals, such as dolphins, at risk of washing up on our beaches.

"Should you happen to see a stranded, dolphin, or seal (alive or dead) we recommend contacting British Divers Marine Life Rescue or Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme- UK strandings. They can provide you with the most appropriate advice as to what action can be taken.

"If you have any questions about these incidents, please do get in touch with Thea Taylor, our Research and Sightings Coordinator, via our website. She is a Marine Mammal Medic with British Divers Marine Life Rescue, a team of volunteers who are trained to rescue marine mammals throughout the UK."