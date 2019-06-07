Water quality ratings at beaches in Hastings and Rother revealed

The water quality at bathing sites in Hastings and Rother has been revealed.

Three bathing sites in the area met the most stringent water quality standards needed to be ranked as ‘excellent’ by the Environment Agency in 2018.

These were St Leonards, Winchelsea and Camber.

However two sites were rated as just ‘sufficient’ – Hastings Pelham beach and Bexhill.

Water quality at designated bathing water sites in England is assessed by the Environment Agency, which gives annual ratings classifying each site as excellent, good, sufficient or poor.

The results are based on measurements taken over a period of up to four years.

A study released yesterday by the European Environment Agency found that the UK had one of the lowest proportions of ‘excellent’-rated beaches in Europe – 63.2 per cent – which ranks similarly to Albania.

It was a slight improvement on last year’s score of 61 per cent.

SEE MORE: Hastings rapist subjected victim to ‘horrendous ordeal’ on West Hill

“He would have drowned” – Hastings family’s upset as dad is left waiting for ambulance on a beach as tide comes in

Hastings Jazz and Blues Festival in pictures