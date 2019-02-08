Weather: Hastings and Rother to see a day of high winds and heavy rain

It’s a day to stay warm and dry indoors if you have the option as Hastings and Rother is battered by near gale force winds and torrential rain.

Wind will be gusting up to 57mph by late afternoon, which is near gale force.

Rain will continue throughout the whole day, at some times very heavy.

Rain will clear eastern parts this evening to leave a mixture of clear spells and a few showers overnight. It will stay windy for much of the night.

The picture is a little better for Saturday but still very unsettled with sunny spells and a few showers, some of which will be heavy. Winds will remain strong in the morning but should gradually ease though the afternoon. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

