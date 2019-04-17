Weather warming up for Easter bank holiday in Hastings and Rother

After what has been a rather cold April so far, it’s going to get warmer this week - just in time for the start of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

With winds generally coming from a colder northeasterly direction this April, the weather has generally seen below average for the time of year with cold winds, along the coast. However, as high pressure builds this week and southeasterly winds bring warmer air from mainland Europe, temperatures will quickly rise and there’ll be plenty of dry and sunny weather expected across the area.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington said: “From Wednesday (April 17) temperatures will start to rise day by day and with the sun getting stronger at this time of year, it’s going to feel warm or very warm by the time we get to Good Friday and Easter Saturday.

“Temperatures will reach into the low 20s Celsius quite widely and there’s a good chance some places in the south could see temperatures peaking around 23 Celsius.

“With temperatures usually around 10 to 13 Celsius at this time of year, it’s certainly going to be significantly warmer than average this Easter weekend and quite a contrast to the colder weather we have seen so far this month.”

The highest temperature recorded over an Easter weekend has been reached four times, with Heathrow (London), Mildenhall (Suffolk) and Wisley (Surrey) recording 27.8 Celsius in 1949 and once again in Wisley in 2011.

Today will be a largely dry day with sunny spells. Generally feeling warm, but cooler by the coast due to the onshore breeze and areas of low cloud.

