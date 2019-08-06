East Sussex weather: Yellow weather warning issued for strong winds

The Met Office has warned of strong winds for East Sussex for later this week.

Strong winds are expected to cause some disruption, particularly during Saturday daytime, with gusts of up to 53mph predicted to hit the county.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning

However, East Sussex look set to miss the yellow weather warning for heavy rain forecasted on Friday that is set to hit nearby counties.

Drivers are being warned that spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, with probably some bus and train services affected.

The Met Office has also said it’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.