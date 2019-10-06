Flooding ‘likely’ in East Sussex

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for East Sussex.

A yellow warning for rain has been issued by the forecaster across the east of England, including parts of East Sussex.

A rain weather warning has been issued

The Met Office told people to expect ‘spray and flooding on roads’ which it said would probably increase journey times.

The warning is in place until midday today (Sunday).

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, it added.

The Met Office said it was likely there would be some interruption to power supplies and other services with possible delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads, according to the forecaster.

Read more: Hastings refugee groups want ‘legal and safe routes into UK’ after 17 migrants detained

Read more: Man suffers fractured eye socket in serious Hastings assault

Read more: Plans for new leisure centre in Hastings