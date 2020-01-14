Hastings and Rother to be battered by gale force winds and heavy rain

It is looking to be a wet and windy day ahead in Hastings and Rother with Yellow weather warnings in place for high winds and heavy rain.

After a dry start early this morning and will be heaviest throughout the afternoon with winds gusting up to 60mph.

Coastal areas will be particularly effected by the strong winds.

The Met Office have warned the strong winds may bring some disruption to bus and rail services and that coastal communities could be affected by spray and heavy waves.

The rain will persist into the evening and through the night, and will continue into the next morning. Winds remaining strong during the first half of the night, but easing for a time towards morning. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Wednesday will see a rainy start, with rain eventually clearing by late morning. Afterwards, a bright and dry day will follow with plenty of sunshine. Becoming windier again.

