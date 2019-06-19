Spectacular thunderstorm lights up Sussex sky: your pictures of the amazing phenomenon

Lightning bolts filled the sky in Sussex last night, and you were out with your cameras photographing the whole storm.

A yellow weather warning from the Met Office materialised last night as a thunderstorm raged over swathes of West and East Sussex. Particularly affected were Eastbourne, which was hit with 1,000 lightning bolts, as well as Worthing, Hastings and Lewes, with power cuts affecting many households. Send us your photos of the lightning on email or Facebook, we would love to publish them.

Nigel Milner from Worthing took this shot of last night's storm, with the Rampion Wind Farm on the horizon ugc Buy a Photo

Jason Lockwood from Ninfield took this picture at Pett Level in Hastings Jason Lockwood ugc Buy a Photo

