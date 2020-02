East Sussex Highways has issued a statement after the area was battered by Storm Dennis.

A spokesman confirmed there are ‘a few’ road closures in place after the bad weather.

He said: “These are Station Road, Hellingly, Barcombe Mills Road, Barcombe and A275 East Grinstead Road near Sheffield Bridge.”

The spokesman urged drivers to take care.

