Sussex weather: Forecast for Sunday, August 1
Here is the weather forecast for Sussex today.
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 10:08 am
Updated
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 10:10 am
It is another cloudy start this morning, with a band of rain spreading southwards.
The Met Office says this will turn showery with some bright or sunny spells by the afternoon.
Some heavy showers are likely, it adds, possibly thundery.
The maximum temperature forecast for today is 22 degrees Celsius.
By tonight, any showers will fade quite quickly to leave a fine night with a few clear spells, with variable amounts of cloud, according to the Met Office.
The minimum temperature forecast for tonight is 12 degrees Celsius.