Sussex weather: Met Office puts in place yellow weather warning
A yellow weather warning is in place for Sussex, today, May 3.
The Met Office warned ‘a spell of disruptive winds’ is likely to hit the county from this afternoon until Tuesday morning.
A spokesman added: “Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.
“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.”
He said high-sided vehicles may experience delays on exposed routes and bridge with there also being a risk of damage to outdoor temporary structures and falling tree branches.
The spokesman added: “It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”