Sussex weather: Met Office puts in place yellow weather warning

A yellow weather warning is in place for Sussex, today, May 3.

By Sam Dixon-French
Monday, 3rd May 2021, 10:18 am

The Met Office warned ‘a spell of disruptive winds’ is likely to hit the county from this afternoon until Tuesday morning.

A spokesman added: “Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.”

He said high-sided vehicles may experience delays on exposed routes and bridge with there also being a risk of damage to outdoor temporary structures and falling tree branches.

The spokesman added: “It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”