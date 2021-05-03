Sussex weather: Met Office puts in place yellow weather warning

The Met Office warned ‘a spell of disruptive winds’ is likely to hit the county from this afternoon until Tuesday morning.

A spokesman added: “Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.”

Weather news

He said high-sided vehicles may experience delays on exposed routes and bridge with there also being a risk of damage to outdoor temporary structures and falling tree branches.