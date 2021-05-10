Sussex weather outlook for Monday, May 10
Today (Monday, May 10) will be a largely sunny day but with showers developing by noon, according to the Met Office.
These will become heavy, with hail and thunder possible.
It will feel pleasant in the sunshine, the Met Office said, but with strong southwesterly winds.
It will be drier later in the day, with a maximum temperature of 18°C.
Tonight evening showers will die out to make way for a chilly night with some clear spells, the Met Office said.
The minimum temperature is expected to be 4°C.