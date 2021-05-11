Sussex weather outlook for Tuesday, May 11
Some parts of the county could see showers rapidly developing today (Tuesday, May 11) before they move northwards, according to the Met Office.
It will stay dry and largely sunny along southernmost counties though and will feel pleasant in any spells of sunshine.
The maximum temperature is expected to be 18°C.
Tonight some showers may persist in western parts during the evening and overnight, the Met Office said, but these will be fairly isolated and for many parts of the county it will stay dry, with a minimum temperature of 6°C.