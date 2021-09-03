Sussex weather: your forecast for Friday, September 3
Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Friday, September 3
Chichester will see sunny intervals all day with a high of 22 degrees Celsius in the afternoon and a low of 12 this morning, the Met Office said.
Worthing will by sunny in the morning but cloudy by lunchtime with a high of 22 and a low of 12.
Horsham skies will be cloudy in the afternoon after some brief sunshine this morning. There will be a high of 22 degrees and a low of 11.
Brighton will see sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon with a high of 23 and a low of 12.
Hastings will be sunny all day with a high of 20 and a low of 15.
Eastbourne will be cloudy but there will be sunny intervals by lunchtime with a high of 20 and a low of 14.