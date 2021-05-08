Sussex weather: your forecast for Saturday, May 8
It is a wet and windy start to the weekend – but sunny spells are forecast for Sussex later on.
Saturday, 8th May 2021, 10:01 am
Updated
Saturday, 8th May 2021, 11:08 am
According to the Met Office, the rain should clear to cloudy conditions later this morning, but it will still be windy.
And some warm sunny spells should probably develop this afternoon, it says.
The maximum temperature forecast is 18 degrees Celsius.
By tonight, there should be some sunny spells, with the wind slowly easing, says the Met Office.
The minimum temperature forecast is eight degrees Celsius.