Sussex weather: your forecast for Sunday, May 2
Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Sunday, May 2.
Chichester will start cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime, the Met Office said. The city will see highs of 11 degrees Celsius before dropping to 3 overnight.
Worthing will see light rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime with a high of 10 and a low of 6.
Horsham will start cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon with a peak of 10 and a low of 4.
Brighton and Hastings are forecast to start cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening, with highs of 10 and 9 respectively before dropping to 7 and 8 overnight.
Eastbourne will start with sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime with a high of 10 and a low of 7.