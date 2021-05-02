Sussex weather: your forecast for Sunday, May 2

Chichester will start cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime, the Met Office said. The city will see highs of 11 degrees Celsius before dropping to 3 overnight.

Worthing will see light rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime with a high of 10 and a low of 6.

Horsham will start cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon with a peak of 10 and a low of 4.

Weather news

Brighton and Hastings are forecast to start cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening, with highs of 10 and 9 respectively before dropping to 7 and 8 overnight.