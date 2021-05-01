Sussex weather: your forecast for Sussex on Saturday, May 1
This is your forecast for Sussex on Saturday, May 1.
Saturday, 1st May 2021, 10:53 am
Chichester will be cloudy reaching a high of 11 degrees Celsius before dropping to 3 overnight, the Met Office said.
Worthing and Horsham will see sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime with a high of 11 before dropping to 4 and 3 respectively.
Brighton will start cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon with a high of 10 and a low of 4.
Hastings and Eastbourne will see sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime with highs of 9 and 10 respectively before dropping to 5 and 4.