Sussex weather: your forecast for Sussex on Saturday, May 1

This is your forecast for Sussex on Saturday, May 1.

By Sam Dixon-French
Saturday, 1st May 2021, 10:53 am

Chichester will be cloudy reaching a high of 11 degrees Celsius before dropping to 3 overnight, the Met Office said.

Worthing and Horsham will see sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime with a high of 11 before dropping to 4 and 3 respectively.

Brighton will start cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon with a high of 10 and a low of 4.

Hastings and Eastbourne will see sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime with highs of 9 and 10 respectively before dropping to 5 and 4.