Sussex weather: Your forecast for Thursday, May 6

Sussex weather

Eastbourne and Hastings should start and end with sunny spells, but see a few hours of rain from 11am.

Brighton is in for sunny spells this morning, but could see some rain between 11am-1pm, before returning to sunny spells for the rest of the day.

Horsham has a chance of showers until 1pm, followed by a cloudy afternoon.

Worthing starts off with a chance of rain until 1pm and brightens up this afternoon.

Chichester could see rain from 10am-1pm and remain cloudy the rest of the day.