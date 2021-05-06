Sussex weather: Your forecast for Thursday, May 6
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Thursday, May 6.
Thursday, 6th May 2021, 7:34 am
Eastbourne and Hastings should start and end with sunny spells, but see a few hours of rain from 11am.
Brighton is in for sunny spells this morning, but could see some rain between 11am-1pm, before returning to sunny spells for the rest of the day.
Horsham has a chance of showers until 1pm, followed by a cloudy afternoon.
Worthing starts off with a chance of rain until 1pm and brightens up this afternoon.
Chichester could see rain from 10am-1pm and remain cloudy the rest of the day.
Sussex will see temperature highs of 11 and lows of three overnight.