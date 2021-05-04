Sussex weather: Your forecast for Tuesday, May 4
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Tuesday, May 4.
Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 8:13 am
Eastbourne and Hastings are in for a wet and windy morning, with winds continuing but the sun coming out this afternoon.
Brighton will be much brighter all day, with strong winds until around 3pm.
Horsham is going to be much calmer in terms of wind speed, and there will be sunny intervals.
Chichester and Worthing will see a day of gusty winds but the sun will be out all day.
Temperatures will reach 13 across Sussex, and drop to three overnight.