Sussex weather: Your forecast for Wednesday, May 5

Weather news

Eastbourne and Hastings are in for a day of sunny intervals until 4pm when there’s a chance of rain for the rest of the evening.

Brighton’s going to see sunny spells until 5pm when there’s a chance of rain.

Horsham will see a sunny morning but then from 3pm it is likely to see some rain for the rest of the day.

Worthing will see sunny spells until this evening, when there could be some rain until 8pm.

Chichester will be cloudy with some sun around until 5pm when there could be some rain.