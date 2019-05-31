Warm weekend ahead in Hastings and Rother with a sunny Saturday

Good new for those heading to the open air Jazz and Blues Festival in Hastings this weekend - the weather should be dry and warm with Saturday looking the best day for sunshine.

Today (Friday) sees a rather cloudy but dry start. Cloud will tend to thin through the morning, leaving a bright afternoon with some sunny spells at times, becoming more prevalent towards the early evening. Feeling warm, especially in any sunny spells later.

Staying dry and mild overnight into Saturday with variable amounts of cloud. A risk of some patchy mist and fog along the coast overnight Minimum temperature 10 °C.

Any fog and low cloud will lift on Saturday, leaving a dry and sunny day with good sunny spells and feeling hot. Maximum temperature 28 °C.

Sunday will start sunny but will cloud over by late morning, although it will still be warm.

