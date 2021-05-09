Weather forecast for the week ahead in Sussex
Here’s the weather forecast for the week ahead in Sussex.
Sunday, 9th May 2021, 6:20 pm
Updated
Sunday, 9th May 2021, 6:22 pm
Tomorrow (Monday), the Met Office says it will be often sunny, but showers will develop by midday, becoming heavy, with possible hail and thunder.
It will feel pleasant in the sunshine, it adds, but with brisk southwesterly winds developing.
The maximum temperature forecast is 18 degrees Celsius.
The forecast for Tuesday to Thursday is often sunny with scattered showers developing each day, these possibly heavy and perhaps thunder.