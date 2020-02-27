Weather warning issued for Sussex over the weekend

A weather warning has been issued for Sussex over the weekend.

The Met Office has put a yellow warning for wind on the coast of West and East Sussex from 12pm on Saturday to 12pm on Sunday.

A statement on its website said 'a spell of strong winds is expected to move northeast across a large swathe of the UK through Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning'.

As a result, 'some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely', as well as delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

"It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves," the statement said.