Westfield Horticultural Society’s Spring Show will be held at Westfield Community Hall this Saturday, April 14.

Doors open at 2.30pm. Entry free to members and children, 50p for non-members. See glorious Spring flowers and displays of floral art, vegetables, home produce, handicrafts, photography. Junior Classes from under 5’s up to 14 years of age. Tea and coffee will be served with a variety of homemade cakes for a small charge. “We look forward to welcoming you!”