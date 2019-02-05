Wet and unsettled week ahead in Hastings and Rother

A grey and overcast day locally today but more heavy rain from the west is arriving tonight and Wednesday is looking like it could be another washout.

It is becoming breezier this afternoon with some patchy rain or drizzle spreading in from the west. Maximum temperature today is 10 °C.

Strong winds and rain, heavy in places, for all parts this evening.

It is a damp start to Wednesday with light rain from as early as 5am, becoming heavy and persistent by 11am and settling in for the day and right the way through the evening.

The outlook for the rest of the week is breezy on Thursday with long sunny spells developing. Windy on Friday with rain spreading in, then strong winds and occasional showers on Saturday.

