Wet weather expected today in Hastings and Rother

Rain looks set to dominate the weather picture for the first part of the day with Met Office forecasters saying heavy showers, possibly thundery, are expected

It is expected to be generally drier in the afternoon, with possibly a few sunny spells in the east but feeling cool in the brisk easterly wind. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Tonight rain will be clearing, though perhaps lingering along the south coast for a time. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Wednesday is likely to be dry with some scattered cloud, but feeling chilly, with brisk winds persisting along the coast.

