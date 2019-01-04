What do you want to ask Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin when he comes to hastings to speak in favour of a no deal Brexit?

Wetherspoons founder Tim martin will be at the John Logie Baird pub in Hastings next Thursday morning to speak on what he believes are the benefits of leaving the EU with no deal.

The Observer will be there to interview him and report on the event. If you have questions you would like us to ask Tim on your behalf, email them to andy.hemsley@jpress.co.uk.

SEE ALSO: Know your water rights in pubs and restaurants

Mr Martin says he wants to speak to customers about the “huge economic advantages” of a hard Brexit.

He has said: “The hard mathematics demonstrate beyond doubt that no deal leaves the public and the UK better-off on day one after Brexit.

“The UK will immediately gain by non-payment of the proposed £39bn, for which lawyers have repeatedly confirmed there is no legal liability.

“No deal also allows parliament, on 29 March 2019, to slash import taxes (tariffs) on over 12,000 non-EU products, including oranges, rice, coffee, wine and children’s clothes.”

In an interview on LBC Radio Tim Martin told Nick Ferrari Brits would be £600 better off per person by exiting with no agreement in place.

He rubbished claims Britain would “crash out” instead describing it as “losing your shackles”.

The Wetherspoon boss described warnings that Kent could be turned into a lorry park in the event of a no-deal Brexit as a “shaggy-dog story”

See also: Woman 63, escapes jail after two drink driving offences in supermarket car parks in space of two days

See also: Hastings Wetherspoons rates as one of worst in Sussex.