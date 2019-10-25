What’s the point of East Sussex County Council declaring a climate emergency?

From: Eric Waters, Ingleside Crescent, Lancing

East Sussex County Council has become the latest local authority to declare a climate emergency (Observer 18th October).

What was the point of that? What difference will it make? Or is it just a case of ‘Other Councils are doing it and we will look bad if we don’t?’

Perhaps the following points will help Observer readers make up their minds.

One. The largest power producers in China have asked the government to allow for the development of between 300 and 500 new coal power plants by 2030 in a move that could single-handily jeopardise global climate change targets.

Two. Around the world there are 600 coal-fired, emissions spewing power stations under construction at the moment — in 25 different countries.

Three. The UK produces less than 1% of the world’s carbon emissions, so it will make little, if any, difference if the residents of East Sussex do everything they can to cut down whilst China, the USA and India, who produce over 50%, just carry on doing virtually nothing.

Four. Whilst the U.Ks seven remaining coal-fired power stations produce just eleven gigawatts of power those in China are generating a thousand.

Just a thought. I wonder if the Chinese, USA and Indian governments are taking a blind bit of notice of the Extinction Rebellion protests against climate change. What do you think?

So, what was the point of the Council’s declaration or was it, as I believe, totally pointless?

It comes across to me as virtue-signalling – something that sounds good and makes the councillors feel better about themselves, as opposed to them taking positive action that could really improve the daily lives of the people that they are supposed to represent.

If they really want to show the people of East Sussex how much they care about climate change then some of them need to get on their bikes (no carbon emissions) and protest outside of the government offices in Washington, New Delhi and Beijing.

You never know, whilst they are away, possibly getting arrested and locked up, perhaps some decisions that actually make some form of sense will come out of County Hall.