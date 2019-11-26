What to do about speedy cyclists on the promenade?

From: H Rhodes, South Cliff, Bexhill-on-Sea

I am writing in response to the letter (15/11/19) from Tessa Osborne, ‘Promenade Cycling Concern’, and would change the word from ‘concern’ to ‘menace’. The shared cycling space was introduced a few years ago after a campaign by Bexhill Wheeler chairman Ian Hollidge supported by SUSTRANS to extend the use of the promenade to leisure cyclists. It was never intended to be a substitute for riding on the road. It has become a right of way for commuter and cycling enthusiasts to practice their skill at speed and manoeuvrability around slow moving objects (pedestrians) which can be seen at any time of day in every season. The danger to adults, children, dogs and (heaven forbid) the cyclists themselves is patently obvious.

As Ms Osborne said, the ‘Slow, give way to pedestrians’ signs are at dog height and blatantly ignored by irresponsible cyclists. What are we to do? Request that traffic wardens, PCSO’s, or even police officers, stand at each junction, arms crossed and direct these people away? They’ve got better things to do with their time. Alternatively, the general public can tell these people to slow down (they have to shout as the cyclists quickly ride out of ear shot) and risk, as I have done, being hurled abuse - they wouldn’t do it to an official! No, the answer is for the general public to exercise their right to inform these people that they are in the wrong. If enough do it, they’ll get the message. The promenade is only for leisure cyclists travelling at a respectful speed and teaching their children the same courtesy.

By the way, the shared space stops at the toilets on South Cliff, beyond that cycling is still illegal on pavements. At the entrances to the sea defence (the splash deck below South Cliff toward Eastbourne) there are notices at all 3 entrances, quoting the bye-law, using the word ‘prohibited’. Any cyclist not understanding the words ‘prohibited’ and ‘slow’ - google them!