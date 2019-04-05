What to do in East Sussex during the Easter holidays

Easter is almost here and while the children are off school there are plenty of activities to get up to across East Sussex.

Here is our handy list of things to do, so you can make sure the whole family stays entertained.

Alfriston: Drusillas Park - Meet favourite children’s characters

Meet various children’s characters throughout the day at Drusillas. April 10: Hey Duggee. April 11 and 16: Hello Kitty. April 17: Peter Rabbit. April 22: Catboy, Owlette and Gekko from PJ Masks.

www.drusillas.co.uk/events?month=2019-04&filter=month

Brighton: Brighton Racecourse - Mad Hatters Raceday

April 20. Racegoers are invited to don their favourite hat to be in with a chance to win a prize. Advanced tickets start at £18, and accompanied under 18s are free of charge.

www.brighton-racecourse.co.uk

Burwash: Bateman’s - Easter Egg Hunt

April 6 to 22 from 10am to 4pm. Based on nature poetry and inspired by the garden and estate, this larger than usual Easter hunt will have the children looking around the garden, play area and wider estate to find clues and win a Cadbury chocolate treat. For more information and ticket details call 01435 882302.

Eastbourne: Little Chelsea Shopping Centre - Easter Bunny Hunt

April 6 to 22. Free Easter bunny hunt, pick up an entry form from participating shops and the tourist information. Find the naughty bunnies hiding in shop windows and inside shops around the Little Chelsea area. Participating shops will display an A4 poster so you know there is a bunny hiding there. Then drop your completed entry form with the shop names into The Art House for your Easter egg prize.

Eastbourne: Royal Hippodrome Theatre - Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs

April 10 to 13. Snow White is the most beautiful girl in the land, but when her father the King remarries, she must escape the clutches of the wicked new Queen. The cast includes Carli Norris, best known to TV audiences as Belinda Slater in EastEnders and Fran Reynolds in Holby City. For times and tickets, costing from £13.50 for children and £15.50 for adults, call on 01323 802020 or go to www.royalhippodrome.com

East Sussex - Discover National Parks fortnight

Tuesday, April 9: Newhaven, Newhaven Fort. Thursday, April 11: Brighton, Jubilee Square.

It will be celebrating all that is special and unique about the South Downs with a series of fun-filled family activities, including a giant colouring wall, Virtual Reality experiences, and woodcrafts. Led by the rangers, the events will also give people the opportunity to find out more about wildlife conservation in the National Park.

www.southdowns.gov.uk/enjoy/events/discover-national-parks-2019

Hailsham: Knockhatch Adventure Park - Acting Moon Events’ Big Top

April 8 to 22. Learn all the fabulous skills of the circus at Knockhatch Adventure Park. This April, the big top opens to the public for a spectacular Alice in Wonderland show, and a circus school for everyone aged four and upwards, including acrobatics and aerial skills using a trapeze, hoop, silks, ropes, etc. For further information about circus school, or upcoming Alice performances or to hire the Big Top, email info@actingmoonevents.co.uk or call 01323 325957.

Newhaven, Seaford and Seven Sisters - The Living Coast Undersea Experience

April 15 to 17. This Easter, Sussex families can ditch traditional Easter egg hunts and instead explore the marine environment and sea creatures through an interactive VR and 360º film. Wearing a VR headset, users can explore a 3.5m square area amidst the area’s unique chalk gullies, where they can explore the chalk reef and see, up close, the marine life such as the short snouted seahorse, undulate rays and moon jellyfish.

www.kp-projects.co.uk/the-living-coast-undersea-experience

Plumpton: Plumpton Racecourse - Easter Festival Eggstravaganza

April 21 and 22. Top-notch racing and family fun collide in the racecourse’s biggest weekend of the year. With more than £200k of prize money up for grabs on the track during the two days, entertainment off-the-track includes a fun fair, Easter egg giveaway, derby horse hoppers, face painting, donkey rides and live music. Accompanied under 18s are admitted completely free of charge and adult tickets start from £13.

www.plumptonracecourse.co.uk