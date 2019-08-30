Where can Bexhill’s visitors and tourists go for information?

From: Steve & Sandy Richards, Woodsgate Park, Bexhill

Since the sad, hopefully temporary, demise of No 48 the town no longer has a point where visitors/tourists to the town can get information of what is on, where to go, where to stay and general information/history. When asking at the Town Hall I was told that the council budgets are to blame yet Andy at No 48 managed to provide a service.

Town Hall told me that the nearest Tourist Office was now Hastings or Eastbourne. So we risk losing tourists to our neighbours! Why can’t DLWP take over. Bexhill-on-Sea cannot afford to risk losing the vast number of people who visit us and enjoy our town each year.