Which direction will Bexhill councillors take over proposed parking charges?

From: Paul Minter, Constable Way, Bexhill

I guess the honeymoon period for the Rother Alliance, including the Association of Independents, is well and truly over. All eyes are focused on them to see what they will do about town centre and sea front parking fees.

They hold power, they have a majority, they are free to do whatever they want. No one else to blame.

It’s vaguely interesting to hear what Cllr Maynard (Conservative leader) says, but he’s old news, out of power, just a minority opposition leader.

You can get elected on the single policy of a town council, and as Cllr Lynn Langlands says, listen with sympathy to opinions against pay and display during the campaign. Now those same voters will expect action.

That is the difference between being a protest movement and being those holding power.

It’s hard to not think of the comparison of the Brexit Party. United on a single policy like our Independents and Rother Alliance, as soon as they announce further policies they will be split in little pieces.

Our Bexhill councillors especially, certainly face a difficult problem on new parking fees. Whichever direction they take they will lose the support of some voters, and this is only the first big policy hurdle they face!