Who do Rother Council pay to collect household waste?

From: Mr R. Palmer, Hastings Road, Bexhill

I reside in a flat in Hastings Road, Bexhill. It is one of 19 flats so we share two large bins on wheels for our rubbish.

Two months ago, while the bin men were emptying the bins, they managed to tear the lid off one of the bins. Nothing was said, and the broken bin was put back minus the lid.

None of the companies dealing with household waste would take responsibility and the town hall stated they don’t know who collects our household waste, so can’t do anything. Am I to believe they don’t know who they pay? Are they wasting our council tax by paying more than one company? This is very bad business practice and very poor customer service.

The smell from the uncovered bin is rank, and has attracted rats. The flats are occupied by elderly residents who are being put at risk, health wise. They have also now lost one of our garden bins which we paid for.