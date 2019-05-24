Why we should bring back dog licences

From: Peter Benson, Quarry Hill, St Leonards

I read with great empathy the Hastings Observer’s article (Observer, May 17) concerning young Vincent Poyser and the problems he has encountered with the disgusting and hazardous state of the paths and walks of the Combe Valley Countryside Park.

Sadly, the quiet and pleasant green walks of Pebsham have become another area hijacked by selfish and inconsiderate dog owners to be used as a dog’s toilet and playground. Looking at the huge volume of dog excrement in the area there can only be a handful of dog walkers bothering to clean up.

It should be a great place to take children or ride a bike but we’re sick of picking our way through piles of dog mess. Despite prohibition notices, I have even seen dogs and dog excrement within the small play park there named Sophie’s Play Space.

In the face of such inconsideration and disregard for others safety and well being it’s time the legislation took over. Dog licences must be reintroduced and fees set at a level reflecting the health hazards and nuisance inflicted on others who have every right to enjoy public open spaces. In areas of high density population consideration could be given to restricting dog ownership except in cases of special needs.