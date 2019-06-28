Will Bexhill’s new parking scheme get rid of illegal and dangerous parking?

From: Marie Burton, Marina Court, Bexhill

My husband and I have lived in Bexhill for 25 years.

We live on the seafront and we love it. We also love visitors to our town and promenade to also appreciate our town. My gripe is not the proposed parking charges, but the illegal and dangerous parking in our town centre and seafront.

Double yellow lines, pedestrian crossing zig-zag lines, these are all there for a reason – safety.

Pavement parking is rife, especially goods vehicles. It is unfortunate that they park on footpaths, especially St Leonards Road, but their ‘loading only bays’ are full of private motor cars.

The waiting limited signs, two hours etc (that’s a laugh), are pointless as vehicles park there all day and some for days on end.

A proposed new parking system is expected sometime in the future. Let’s hope it works here as it does in the majority of the country.

Parking charges will not destroy our town or stop visitors coming, as some people seem to think; they haven’t done so at Hastings, Eastbourne and the majority of towns and cities all over Britain.

Let’s hope this can be rectified before another 25 years is up.