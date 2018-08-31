Win a family ticket to see Paw Patrol at the Brighton Centre

Readers have the chance to win tickets for a family of four to see PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure.

When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue. Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure.

The prize includes a family ticket to see PAW Patrol Live! at The Brighton Centre on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at 4.30pm only and one goodie bag only (contents may vary).

To win, just answer this simple question:

Who do PAW Patrol set out to rescue in The Great Pirate Adventure?

a) Cap’n Turbot

b) Admiral Tuna

c) Commander Cod

Email your answer, along with your name and telephone number, to alex.jenkins@jpress.co.uk with the subject line Paw Patrol competition.

A family ticket can be used by any combination of a total of four adults and children, but at least one adult must be present. Children under 12 months of age do not require a paid ticket, provided they are seated on the lap of a ticket holder and do not occupy a seat.

No purchase necessary. Tickets are non-exchangeable.

Closing date for entries is midnight on Monday, September 3, entries received after this date will not be counted.

Winners will be required to collect their tickets from box office on the day of the show. Any travel and accommodation will not be included in the prize.

Tickets for PAW Patrol Live! at The Brighton Centre are on sale now and are available from www.brightoncentre.co.uk or by contacting the box office on 0844 847 1515.

Normal Johnston Press rules apply - for more information, visit www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition

All competition entry emails will be deleted once a winner has been notified. The winner’s name will be passed on to the Brighton Centre for ticket collection purposes.