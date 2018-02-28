Winter wonderland Vinehall pupils enjoy the snow

Pupils from Vinehall School at Robertsbridge took time to enjoy fun in the snow weather this week.

Hannah Sassone said: “Whilst some schools shut down with the snow that we have had, as a full boarding school Vinehall embraced the conditions and opened for all those that could get to us safely.

“The children have had the most marvellous time, sledging, making snow angels and generally enjoying the wintery wonderland.“

