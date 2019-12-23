Witness appeal to serious collision in Battle

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision in Battle.

Officers attended the A2100 Battle Hill at 8.45pm on Friday (December 20) to reports of a collision between a black Ford Kuga and two pedestrians.

Police said a 59-year-old woman from Battle was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with potentially life-threatening injuries.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said she remains in a critical condition.

A 63-year-old man from Battle was also taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any further information is asked to email collisions.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.co.uk or calling 101 quoting Operation Hadfield.

