Stephanie Spears, 26, of Amherst Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in possession on a 20cm long kitchen knife in a public place.

The offence took place at Alexandra Park, Hastings, on October 11.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 70 hours of unpaid work.

