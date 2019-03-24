Woman’s body found at foot of East Sussex cliffs

A woman’s body has been recovered from the bottom of cliffs in East Sussex, police have confirmed.

A Sussex Police spokesman said emergency services were sent to reports of a woman’s body being found in Eastbourne at 7.15am on Saturday (March 23).

Police said the body has been recovered but has yet to be identified.

The incident has been passed to the coroner’s office, according to police.

A spokesman for the coastguard said the Eastbourne, Birling Gap and Newhaven Coastguard Rescue Teams, along with Eastbourne RNLI lifeboat and the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter were sent in a response to the incident in Eastbourne.

The spokesman said the incident was being led by Sussex Police and could not provide further information.

