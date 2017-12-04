Xmas Fair success for local charity

Supporters enjoyed a festive day and helped raise £3,701 for The Sara Lee Trust at their Christmas Fair on Saturday 18 November.

The Sara Lee Trust welcomed a fantastic number of visitors to their Christmas Fair at St. John’s Church in St. Leonards, which had a fabulous selection of fundraising and gift stalls, children’s craft area, Santa’s grotto and delicious homemade refreshments.

The charity’s grand Christmas raffle was also drawn, which saw ten winners receive some fantastic prizes; including a luxury Harrods hamper worth £400, a 40 inch LED TV and a V&A quilted throw, retailing at £250.

The Trust were very pleased to have Kay Demeza running their raffle stall, representing Barclays Bank who have matched fund the raffle to the tune of £1,000 - helping the charity achieve their incredible total.

Maria Gonet, Fundraising Manager for The Sara Lee Trust said: “Our sincere thanks go to everyone who supported the event by making, baking or donating, all who volunteered their time and everyone who attended.

“Our thanks must also go to Barclays and Kay for their incredible support of our work and The Rye Ukelele Experiment for playing a wonderful selection of Christmas songs to get us all in the festive mood”.

The money raised will help the Trust to provide specialist counselling, complementary therapies and creative therapies to people in Hastings and Rother affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses; with support for their families and carers.

The Sara Lee Trust aims to improve the lives and well-being of people affected by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses in the Hastings and Rother area through the provision, free of charge, of psychological and counselling support, creative and complementary therapies, and therapeutic group activities.

They are the dedicated provider of specialist end-of-life counselling and complementary therapy services to patients of St. Michael’s Hospice (St. Leonards on Sea) and the Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital.

They are committed to making their service accessible to all in an area where deprivation, early death and health inequalities are significantly worse than the national average. Complementary to medical care, the Trust offers time, meaningful touch and support, so that each person may live life as fully as possible, even with a life threatening diagnosis.

For more information about the Trust and their events, please visit: www.saraleetrust.org.