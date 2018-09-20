‘Yellow warning’ for wind and intermittent showers across East and West Sussex

The Met Office has issued a ‘yellow warning’ for wind between 6pm this evening and 8am tomorrow.

Slightly calmer weather is forecast until then across East and West Sussex, with a mostly dry start. Some outbreaks of rain might be possible in northern parts in the morning.

Warm, bright spells are expected throughout the day but winds will strengthen – particularly along the coast – with maximum temperatures of 22 degrees Celsius.

The yellow wind warning will kick in overnight and rain is expected to spread east.

Heavier rain and stronger winds are forecast after midnight before becoming drier, with minimum temperatures of 10 degrees Celsius.