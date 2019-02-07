Yellow weather warning still in place in Hastings and Rother for high winds and heavy rain

A Met Office warning remains in place for strong winds and heavy rain in our area.

Although the overnight rain has passed it is still very gusty out there and while we get a break from the rain today it will return with a vengeance tomorrow with torrential rain forecast throughout the day.

Winds will be gusting up to 41mph first thing this morning, easing a little as the day goes on.

The Met Office Yellow warning could mean some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, including for high-sided vehicles crossing bridges.

Overnight it will become progressively windy, particularly along coastal areas.

It will be very windy on Friday, with gales along coastal areas and heavy rain.

An unsettled weekend is forecast with blustery showers.

