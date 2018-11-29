Young chefs cook up a storm in Senlac Rotary competition

Six aspiring chefs from Robertsbridge Community College mixed, stirred and tasted their way to cooking a three course meal at the college on Friday November 16.

They were competing in the Rotary National Young Chef of the Year competition and showed their skills in the local first round organised by the Rotary Club of Senlac.

RC 1 SUS-181128-135300001

The judges, Chris Foley and Linda Fennell, both from Senlac Rotary, and Hazel Sheppard had a difficult task in deciding the winner.

They eventually agreed that the overall winner was 14 year old Felix Phillips.

Felix’s menu was Courgette, leek and goat’s cheese soup, Pea and smoked salmon pasta and, for dessert, Tiramisu.

The runner-up was 14 year old Polly Coxeter with Carrot and coriander soup, Smoked mackerel and giant couscous salad and Chocolate Mousse with honeycomb pieces.

RC 6 SUS-181128-135650001

Isabelle Bailie, also 14, was highly commended for the best set table.

“A real success,” said Chris Folley, the Senlac Rotary organiser,”

“These young people showed so much talent for their ages.” Winner Felix looked amazed when he learned he had won but he is looking forward to the next round which will be the District round in the early new year.

As judge Linda Fennell said,” It was a pleasure to be involved, all the young people were great participants”.

RC 3 SUS-181128-135502001

The Rotary Young Chef competition, sponsored by Filippo Berio, gives entrants the chance to put their culinary skills to the test and be judged by leading industry professionals.

Entrants plan and cook a three course meal, develop their food presentation skills and gain experience in high pressure situations.

Senalc Rotary welcomes men and women of all ages and backgrounds to join them either as volunteers, members or both. For more visit www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=1545

RC 7 SUS-181128-135738001

RC 5 SUS-181128-135615001