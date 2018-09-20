Young musicians showcase talents at Hastings Band Jam

Young musicians and singers had the opportunity to shine on stage at the recent Youth Band Jam.

This was the second such event to be organised by Jayne Watkins from MJW Promotions.

This year the Band Jam was hosted by legendary seafront rock pub The Carlisle, on Sunday September 9, after being held at Hastings United Sports and Social Club the previous year.

A variety of young artists showcased their skills in allocated slots.

Jayne was assisted by Tony Davis and Paul Merison in putting on the event.

Jayne started organising the event to promote under 18 youth music in the area and to give young musicians a platform on which to perform, increase confidence and build up a network of like-minded musical friends.

The event was free to take part in and Jayne would like to thank Tony and Paul for supplying and setting up the equipment as well as Sid for photos.

Jayne said: “I would like to thank the Carlisle for their support.”

If you would like to make a donation or offer your venue for BandJam#3 please get in touch with Jayne by calling 07415 601 871 or email jayne@mjwpromotions.co.uk

MJW Promotions are band promoters, event managers, planners, location and talent spotters. who are aiming to source the best musical talents in the South East.

Brought up with an underlying passion for music and to entertain Jayne found herself moving into radio, TV and corporate presenting. Jayne has confidently presented to large groups. Jayne is an active Radio Presenter at Conquest Hospital, Carnival FM, and Hastings Rock.

Jayne has over 30 years experience and some of the bands and artists she has worked with include Cut the Mustard, Hosannahs featuring Hannah Bradbeer, Big Blue, Nelson King, The Googoos, Southern Blues Kings, Helen Sharpe and Vanessa King, at venues including Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival, Printers Playhouse Eastbourne, Porters, Jenny Lind and the FILO.

You can find out more by visiting the website www.mjwpromotions.co.uk.

