Young people in Hastings and Rother can learn life skills and make an impact with National Citizens Service

Young people in the Hastings and Rother area could enjoy some fantastic experiences while playing a positive role in the local community by signing up for National Citizens Service (NCS)

Debbie Burns, who recruits locally for NCS, said: “It’s a four week summer programme for 15-17 year olds that includes staying away from home, exhilarating challenges and the ability for young people to make their mark and build skills for work and life.

See also: Tributes paid to Hastings Lifeboat volunteer

“NCS has been running since 2011 and now has more than half a million graduates across the country.

“The best bit is its government funded. The government put in £1,450 to every young person that signs up. All they will ever have to pay is £50.

“However, bursaries are available since we don’t want money to ever be a barrier.”

The programme claims to help young people to gain independence, give them confidence and a chance to have their voices heard.

Phases of the programme include an adventure phase, which includes a range of outdoor pursuits which could involve kayaking or rock climbing.

A discovery phase will build key life skills teaching things such as interview techniques and first aid.

The action phase will see young people taking an active role in projects designed at improving the local community or raising funds for good causes.

To find out more about enrolling for the scheme call the contact team on 0330 414 2504 (Monday – Friday 9am – 9pm) or visit www.ncsyes.co.uk.

See also: Hastings man subjected woman to controlling and harmful behaviour

See also: Hastings HMV shop saved from closure