Youngsters from Hastings school set an example in caring for the environment

Two Helenswood Year 7 students, Kyla and Ruby, have taken responsibility for their local stream by clearing and recycling lots of the waste that has been left there.

Most of the rubbish is plastic and they want to raise awareness of the damage this is causing to their environment.

They commented: “Plastic lasts for years and our woodlands are precious places with lots of birds and trees so it’s really important we keep it clean. We also want to join other litter picking groups, particularly the beach and we are also reducing how often we use cars to get around, preferring to walk instead. Any help is appreciated in our area or your own.”

