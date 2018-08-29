Youngsters score with Rother’s £1 football coaching sessions

Youngsters in Rother took advantage of the long summer holidays to get active and enjoyed football coaching sessions in local parks.

The sessions at Sidley Recreation Ground and The Downs, Bexhill, were organised by Rother District Council (RDC) through its Active Rother programme, supported by the Heart of Sidley group.

Children aged 6-16 took part in the sessions throughout August, benefitting from expert coaching from football coach Darren Horsman. Support from RDC and the Heart of Sidley meant participants living in Bexhill and Sidley were only asked for a £1 minimum donation to take part.

Cllr Jim Carroll, RDC cabinet member for young people, sport and leisure, dropped in to see the youngsters on the final day of the sessions at Sidley. Cllr Carroll says the initiative has been very beneficial to youngsters in the local community: “Once again the summer football sessions have been a success this year,” he said. “Children have really enjoyed them and we’ve had some very positive feedback from parents.

“Kids have a lot of time on their hands over the summer holidays and these sessions are aimed at helping them to make the most of the summer by getting outdoors and getting active. We hope the sessions will also encourage more residents to make use of the fantastic council-managed outdoor spaces across the district.”

RDC also agreed a major project to provide a new skatepark, BMX track and games area at Sidley Recreation Ground. A fund-raising campaign is underway.