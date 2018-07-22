Your pictures and videos as the Red Arrows take to the skies over Hastings

The Red Arrows returned to Hastings and St Leonards yesterday (Saturday 21st July) and plenty of you were there to capture the display.

Along with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, the Royal Air Force (RAF) display team roared into the town at 6pm and put on a fantastic display.

Picture: Tanya Buss

Earlier in the day, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight featuring the Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane did a series fly-pasts from 1pm.

Today (Sunday 22nd July) the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will arrive in the town at 12.30 for another series of fly-pasts.

The last time the Red Arrows visited 1066 Country was in 2012 and were a highlight during that year’s Pirate Day festivities.

Thank you to Daniel Burton for his videos and for all those who have sent in pictures of the wonderful display. If you have pictures from yesterday's display please send them to hastings.observer@jpress.co.uk.

