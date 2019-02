From: Michael Healey, Alford Way, Bexhill

Following my recent letter that stated that the police seem to have abandoned Bexhill and a large increase in the police precept is about to hit the residents.

Guess what? Two police officers in full uniform booted and spurred were spotted walking along Alford Way, Bexhill. Full marks to them, although a police car was spotted in a road nearby.

May this be a sign of things to come in 2019.